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Amundi Acquires 317,594 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Emerson Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amundi increased its Emerson Electric stake by 14.4% in the first quarter, purchasing 317,594 additional shares to own 2.53 million shares valued at approximately $331 million. Institutional investors collectively hold 74.3% of the company.
  • Emerson reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.54, slightly exceeding analyst estimates, while revenue reached $4.56 billion, up 2.9% year over year but below expectations. Management issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $6.45–$6.55.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, equivalent to a $2.22 annualized dividend and a 1.5% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $162.36.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Amundi raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 317,594 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Emerson Electric worth $331,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,647,602,000 after acquiring an additional 541,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,628,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,438,699,000 after acquiring an additional 134,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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