Amundi Acquires 432,147 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,886 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 432,147 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.78% of Atmos Energy worth $240,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $173.92 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business's 50-day moving average is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average is $178.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.92.

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Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Further Reading

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