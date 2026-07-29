Amundi Acquires 4,346,722 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Amundi lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479,098 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,346,722 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.11% of ServiceNow worth $1,200,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $248.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.39.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $201.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s second-quarter performance remains a key bullish argument: revenue grew 24% year over year to $3.99 billion, earnings exceeded estimates, large-deal activity accelerated, and management raised its full-year outlook. The company also reported more than $1 billion in annual contract value from its AI offerings. Is the Market Mispricing ServiceNow's AI Future?

ServiceNow’s second-quarter performance remains a key bullish argument: revenue grew 24% year over year to $3.99 billion, earnings exceeded estimates, large-deal activity accelerated, and management raised its full-year outlook. The company also reported more than $1 billion in annual contract value from its AI offerings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing ServiceNow as an AI beneficiary rather than an AI-disruption victim. Its workflow automation platform, enterprise AI products, and potential shift toward consumption-based pricing could create additional revenue as customers deploy more AI-driven work. ServiceNow Is Building an AI Business for Enterprises

Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing ServiceNow as an AI beneficiary rather than an AI-disruption victim. Its workflow automation platform, enterprise AI products, and potential shift toward consumption-based pricing could create additional revenue as customers deploy more AI-driven work. Positive Sentiment: The company’s expanding cybersecurity business is being highlighted as another potential growth engine beyond AI, while a new integration from IP Fabric could strengthen ServiceNow’s configuration-management database offering and customer value proposition. ServiceNow’s Q2 Earnings Showed It’s More Than an AI Stock

The company’s expanding cybersecurity business is being highlighted as another potential growth engine beyond AI, while a new integration from IP Fabric could strengthen ServiceNow’s configuration-management database offering and customer value proposition. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow remains a popular “value” and turnaround discussion among analysts after falling substantially this year. The stock’s valuation is more attractive than before, but its elevated earnings multiple means investors still require sustained growth and successful AI monetization. ServiceNow's Revenue Growth Is Accelerating

ServiceNow remains a popular “value” and turnaround discussion among analysts after falling substantially this year. The stock’s valuation is more attractive than before, but its elevated earnings multiple means investors still require sustained growth and successful AI monetization. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow cut hundreds of jobs as part of a global restructuring and efficiency push. While the reductions may improve operating discipline and align with CEO Bill McDermott’s focus on streamlining workflows, they also signal cost pressures and broader uncertainty across the software sector. ServiceNow Cuts Jobs Amid Global Restructuring and AI Focus

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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