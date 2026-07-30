Amundi Acquires 491,758 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Amundi lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237,659 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 491,758 shares during the period. Amundi owned 2.62% of Pentair worth $369,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1,459.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,270,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $110,617,000 after buying an additional 1,189,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $161,754,000 after acquiring an additional 442,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pentair by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $257,700,000 after acquiring an additional 441,878 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,803 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,733,000 after purchasing an additional 434,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,565,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $160,751,000 after purchasing an additional 428,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PNR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Trending Headlines about Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, or about 10.5 times estimated 2026 EBITDA. The deal would expand Pentair’s hydronic and water-based solutions portfolio and increase its exposure to HVAC, commercial buildings, and data-center infrastructure. Management expects the acquisition to support long-term growth and reaffirmed its broader outlook. Pentair to Acquire Taco Group Holdings

Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, or about 10.5 times estimated 2026 EBITDA. The deal would expand Pentair’s hydronic and water-based solutions portfolio and increase its exposure to HVAC, commercial buildings, and data-center infrastructure. Management expects the acquisition to support long-term growth and reaffirmed its broader outlook. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 consensus estimate, while Flow sales increased 5%. Pentair also repurchased $150 million of stock during the quarter. Pentair Q2 Earnings

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 consensus estimate, while Flow sales increased 5%. Pentair also repurchased $150 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views diverged. Robert W. Baird reduced its price target from $83 to $80 but maintained an “outperform” rating, while TD Cowen cut its target from $75 to $65 and moved to a “sell” rating. The conflicting calls highlight uncertainty around the recovery timeline.

Analyst views diverged. Robert W. Baird reduced its price target from $83 to $80 but maintained an “outperform” rating, while TD Cowen cut its target from $75 to $65 and moved to a “sell” rating. The conflicting calls highlight uncertainty around the recovery timeline. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter sales fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million, missing the $943.2 million consensus. Pool sales plunged 42%, primarily because of roughly $170 million in channel inventory destocking, while GAAP EPS declined to $0.80 from $0.90. Pentair Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter sales fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million, missing the $943.2 million consensus. Pool sales plunged 42%, primarily because of roughly $170 million in channel inventory destocking, while GAAP EPS declined to $0.80 from $0.90. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of approximately $0.97 to $1.00, or $1.05 to $1.08 on the company’s adjusted measure, was well below the roughly $1.33 analyst consensus. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was set at approximately $3.86 to $4.06.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of approximately $0.97 to $1.00, or $1.05 to $1.08 on the company’s adjusted measure, was well below the roughly $1.33 analyst consensus. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was set at approximately $3.86 to $4.06. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches related to the Pool-segment destocking, the stock’s decline, and a CFO departure. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing but add reputational and legal uncertainty. Pentair Securities Fraud Investigation

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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