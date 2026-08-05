Amundi Acquires 53,454 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Amundi raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 2,445.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,833,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $287.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $261.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13,074.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average is $207.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.18 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 20.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $278,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,604.67. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,100.19. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jazz reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and ahead of the roughly $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Growth was led by Xywav, whose revenue increased 13%, and Epidiolex, which rose 16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Jazz reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and ahead of the roughly $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Growth was led by Xywav, whose revenue increased 13%, and Epidiolex, which rose 16%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.75 billion, above the $4.5 billion analyst consensus. Management cited continued execution across its commercial portfolio and expects full-year sales momentum to remain strong. Jazz forecasts 2026 revenue and prepares for zanidatamab PDUFA

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.75 billion, above the $4.5 billion analyst consensus. Management cited continued execution across its commercial portfolio and expects full-year sales momentum to remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets and maintained bullish ratings: Needham lifted its target to $292 with a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird raised targets to $280 with “overweight” and “outperform” ratings, respectively. JPMorgan also increased its target to $276 and kept an “overweight” rating.

Multiple firms raised their price targets and maintained bullish ratings: Needham lifted its target to $292 with a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird raised targets to $280 with “overweight” and “outperform” ratings, respectively. JPMorgan also increased its target to $276 and kept an “overweight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also watching the August 25 FDA decision date for zanidatamab (Ziihera) in first-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Jazz says it is prepared for an immediate launch following approval, creating a potentially significant new growth driver.

Investors are also watching the August 25 FDA decision date for zanidatamab (Ziihera) in first-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Jazz says it is prepared for an immediate launch following approval, creating a potentially significant new growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was $5.71, below estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18, although this represented a substantial improvement from a loss of $8.25 per share a year earlier. The revenue beat and raised outlook appear to have outweighed the earnings shortfall.

Adjusted EPS was $5.71, below estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18, although this represented a substantial improvement from a loss of $8.25 per share a year earlier. The revenue beat and raised outlook appear to have outweighed the earnings shortfall. Negative Sentiment: Jazz plans to withdraw Zepzelca from the FDA’s accelerated-approval pathway for second-line small-cell lung cancer, removing a treatment indication and potentially limiting the drug’s commercial opportunity.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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