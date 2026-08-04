Amundi Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Amundi raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.1%

JLL opened at $366.01 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $259.83 and a 52 week high of $367.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $417.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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