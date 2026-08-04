Amundi Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,025 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.50% of ExlService worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on ExlService in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.50.

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ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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