Amundi Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Amundi raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 174.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,016 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.74% of Generac worth $84,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 32.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.90. Generac had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Generac beats earnings estimates on data center demand

Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Generac’s AI Power Story Is Becoming Bigger Than the Weather

Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Analyst price target updates

Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Generac looks ripe for a turnaround

Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Guggenheim issues a Hold rating

Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord’s target reduction from $325 to $275 reflects continued concerns about valuation, cyclical residential demand and execution risk, even though the firm still views the shares as a Buy.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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