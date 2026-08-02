Amundi Boosts Stock Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Amundi grew its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.63% of Allegion worth $78,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.70. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 687 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $106,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,690. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,983. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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