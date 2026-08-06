Amundi Boosts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,758 shares during the quarter. Amundi's holdings in ASE Technology were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in ASE Technology by 180,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.71.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a yield of 96.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. ASE Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. Zacks Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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