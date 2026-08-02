Amundi Buys 123,330 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Amundi increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 123,330 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.46% of AvalonBay Communities worth $103,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.10 and a 1 year high of $198.63. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.12). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $777.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.34%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

See Also

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