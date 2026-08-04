Amundi Buys 16,827 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Amundi boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,247 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.25% of Genuine Parts worth $36,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,533,951 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,155,975,000 after acquiring an additional 167,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,589,908 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $940,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,901,362 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $479,711,000 after buying an additional 373,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,438 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $462,772,000 after buying an additional 64,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,478 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $308,935,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $151.57. The company's 50 day moving average price is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

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