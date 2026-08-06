Amundi Buys 22,924 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Amundi grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 86.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,125 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 323.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 86,364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $198.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $60,148.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,426.23. This represents a 13.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $89,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,598,690. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,115,864. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $208.50 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.82 and a twelve month high of $213.26. The stock's 50 day moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day moving average is $178.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Texas Roadhouse's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

See Also

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