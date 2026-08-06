Amundi Buys 370,457 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Amundi raised its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL - Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 370,457 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.09% of ICL Group worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,979 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ICL Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,570 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICL Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICL

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ICL Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from ICL Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ICL Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: ICL. The company's origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL's core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

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