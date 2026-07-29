Amundi Buys 373,012 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Amundi raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162,409 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 373,012 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.68% of Linde worth $1,567,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $511.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.40. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $548.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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