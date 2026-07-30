Amundi Buys 612,180 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Amundi lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256,878 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 612,180 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.77% of TE Connectivity worth $471,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 75.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $206.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $252.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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