Amundi Cuts Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Amundi decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,367 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 358,546 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.17% of Entergy worth $89,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho set a $122.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.40%.The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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