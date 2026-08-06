Amundi Cuts Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Amundi decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,161 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 96,741 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.10% of Pool worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pool by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,037 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,511 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pool by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $101,165,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $235.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $235.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, Director David G. Whalen purchased 525 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.44 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,701,771.84. This trade represents a 6.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,002.60. This represents a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Pool News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool Corporation’s most recent quarterly results provide supportive fundamental context: earnings per share exceeded consensus expectations, revenue increased year over year, and management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $10.66 to $10.96. This may be helping investor sentiment as the stock trades well above its 52-week low.

Pool Corporation’s most recent quarterly results provide supportive fundamental context: earnings per share exceeded consensus expectations, revenue increased year over year, and management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $10.66 to $10.96. This may be helping investor sentiment as the stock trades well above its 52-week low. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced participation in several third-quarter 2026 investor conferences. The events could improve visibility with institutional investors, but Pool provided no new financial targets, strategic updates, or catalysts in the announcement. Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

The company announced participation in several third-quarter 2026 investor conferences. The events could improve visibility with institutional investors, but Pool provided no new financial targets, strategic updates, or catalysts in the announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the other headlines referencing a “pool” concern Washington’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, political disputes involving Jeanine Pirro and President Trump, celebrity coverage, or unrelated pool products. These stories have no apparent connection to Pool Corporation or its swimming-pool distribution business.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $206.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.68 and a 1 year high of $336.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Pool's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pool's payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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