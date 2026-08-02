Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,528 shares of the company's stock after selling 407,470 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.52% of Dollar Tree worth $110,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 116,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,900 shares of the company's stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.82.

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Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $127.21 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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