Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Amundi reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,536 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 224,219 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.50% of F5 worth $82,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,706,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,460,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in F5 by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,683 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,584.45. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $402.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $435.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $401.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.91.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $865.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.60 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 21.95%.F5's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $461.00 price objective (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $416.62.

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F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

See Also

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