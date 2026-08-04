Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,243,792 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.20% of Samsara worth $36,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Samsara by 100.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Samsara by 2,444.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Samsara by 142.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $36,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 162,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,560. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 61,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,077,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,550,795 shares in the company, valued at $52,525,426.65. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,449,703 shares of company stock worth $147,811,957 over the last three months. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE IOT opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Samsara's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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