Amundi Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Amundi reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,251 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 196,677 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.72% of Gartner worth $76,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $124.25 and a one year high of $345.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. Gartner's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Weiss Ratings lowered Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.10.

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Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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