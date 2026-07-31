Amundi Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Amundi boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332,191 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 506,776 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.54% of Kroger worth $241,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $76.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Erste Group Bank downgraded Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KR

Key Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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