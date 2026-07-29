Amundi Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Amundi raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,632,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 718,959 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.78% of TJX Companies worth $1,378,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $7,140,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $160.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.78 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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