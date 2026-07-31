Amundi Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Amundi lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 476,913 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.51% of Nasdaq worth $247,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 11,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,499.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 216,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,296,393.56. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,203,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 128,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,881,214.73. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 22.60%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $109.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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