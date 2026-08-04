Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Amundi grew its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,734 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,996 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.94% of BellRing Brands worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BellRing Brands alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BellRing Brands by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,964,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,506,000 after buying an additional 1,092,328 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BellRing Brands by 154.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 444,048 shares of the company's stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 269,644 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,127,834 shares of the company's stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,005 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $56,465,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,402,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 397,131 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.45. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.97.

View Our Latest Report on BRBR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,998.98. The trade was a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BellRing Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BellRing Brands wasn't on the list.

While BellRing Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here