Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Amundi raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 461.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,238,938 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,127,910 shares during the period. Amundi owned 2.09% of Dynatrace worth $230,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 577.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $54.01.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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