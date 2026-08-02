Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Amundi boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,837 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 279,466 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.88% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $99,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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