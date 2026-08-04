Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Amundi lifted its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.25% of Nordson worth $36,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 314.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $636,375,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $302.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $208.37 and a 1-year high of $307.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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