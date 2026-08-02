Amundi Has $101.67 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Amundi lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270,091 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,243,938 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $101,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $433,537,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,421,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $652,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $185,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $93,654,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE HPE opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 118,850 shares of company stock worth $3,908,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here