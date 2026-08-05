Amundi Has $15.82 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Amundi increased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,258 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 3,079 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in GFL Environmental by 45.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in GFL Environmental by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company's stock.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GFL stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. GFL Environmental's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised GFL Environmental from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $51.00 price target on GFL Environmental and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

See Also

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