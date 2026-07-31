Amundi Has $174.39 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Amundi boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383,141 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.60% of VICI Properties worth $174,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,615 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in VICI Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,186 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts: Sign Up

VICI Properties Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE VICI opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 67.50%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI

Key Stories Impacting VICI Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 5.7% year over year to approximately $1.1 billion, beating expectations. Growth was supported by lease escalators, property investments and broader investment activity. VICI Properties grows second quarter revenue to $1.1 billion

Second-quarter revenue rose 5.7% year over year to approximately $1.1 billion, beating expectations. Growth was supported by lease escalators, property investments and broader investment activity. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly FFO was $0.62 per share, up from $0.60 a year earlier and in line with the Zacks consensus estimate. For a real estate investment trust, this recurring cash-flow measure is more relevant to dividend capacity than GAAP earnings. VICI Properties Inc. Q2 FFO Match Estimates

Quarterly FFO was $0.62 per share, up from $0.60 a year earlier and in line with the Zacks consensus estimate. For a real estate investment trust, this recurring cash-flow measure is more relevant to dividend capacity than GAAP earnings. Neutral Sentiment: VICI issued 2026 EPS guidance of $2.45 to $2.47, essentially matching the $2.46 analyst consensus. The update maintained expectations but offered little catalyst for upward revisions. VICI Properties 2026 guidance

VICI issued 2026 EPS guidance of $2.45 to $2.47, essentially matching the $2.46 analyst consensus. The update maintained expectations but offered little catalyst for upward revisions. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings of $0.62 per share were below the $0.71 consensus estimate, while net income attributable to common shareholders declined 39.1% year over year. This likely contributed to the weaker market reaction despite the revenue beat. VICI Properties Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

GAAP earnings of $0.62 per share were below the $0.71 consensus estimate, while net income attributable to common shareholders declined 39.1% year over year. This likely contributed to the weaker market reaction despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary characterized the earnings and updated outlook as failing to impress, suggesting investors wanted stronger growth or improved guidance. The stock is trading near its 12-month low and below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating continued technical pressure. VICI’s Q2 earnings and updated 2026 guidance

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here