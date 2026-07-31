Amundi Has $174.59 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,534 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 781,890 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.63% of TechnipFMC worth $174,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,120 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,597 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 9.0% year over year to $2.76 billion, exceeding the $2.67 billion analyst consensus. Net income rose to $362.7 million, while EPS reached $0.91 versus $0.68 a year earlier and the $0.80 consensus estimate. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 9.0% year over year to $2.76 billion, exceeding the $2.67 billion analyst consensus. Net income rose to $362.7 million, while EPS reached $0.91 versus $0.68 a year earlier and the $0.80 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew 10.8% sequentially, and profitability remained healthy, with a reported net margin of 10.62% and return on equity of 34.06%. The results reinforce momentum in the company’s oilfield-services operations. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Revenue grew 10.8% sequentially, and profitability remained healthy, with a reported net margin of 10.62% and return on equity of 34.06%. The results reinforce momentum in the company’s oilfield-services operations. Neutral Sentiment: TechnipFMC set 2026 revenue guidance at $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, implying a midpoint of approximately $10.65 billion versus the $10.6 billion consensus. While the outlook supports continued growth, it does not represent a major forecast upgrade. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings

TechnipFMC set 2026 revenue guidance at $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, implying a midpoint of approximately $10.65 billion versus the $10.6 billion consensus. While the outlook supports continued growth, it does not represent a major forecast upgrade. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 18, providing continued shareholder income. TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 18, providing continued shareholder income. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, the stock traded lower, suggesting investors may have expected a stronger guidance increase or more positive forward commentary. The reaction reflects high expectations after a substantial prior rise in the shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of FTI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. TechnipFMC's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

See Also

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