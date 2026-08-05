Amundi Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,961 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 178,856 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

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BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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