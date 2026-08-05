Amundi Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,901 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FRT alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,472,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,183 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42,977.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 436,018 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $122.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $128.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $338.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Federal Realty Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Realty Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here