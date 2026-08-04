Amundi Has $23.90 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,932 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 91,388 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.58% of MakeMyTrip worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 4.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 8.5%

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $104.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 0.98.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 2,304.78% and a net margin of 4.96%.The business had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price target on MakeMyTrip in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MakeMyTrip this week:

Positive Sentiment: MakeMyTrip reported quarterly EPS of $0.53 , substantially above analyst estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.31. The stronger-than-expected profit performance appears to be the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. MarketBeat earnings report Zonebourse EPS report

MakeMyTrip reported quarterly EPS of , substantially above analyst estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.31. The stronger-than-expected profit performance appears to be the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: The company posted a net margin of 4.96% and return on equity of 2,304.78%, highlighting improved profitability metrics, though the unusually high ROE may reflect a relatively small equity base. MarketBeat profitability report

The company posted a net margin of 4.96% and return on equity of 2,304.78%, highlighting improved profitability metrics, though the unusually high ROE may reflect a relatively small equity base. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s fiscal Q1 2027 earnings call provided additional commentary on the results and the company’s outlook, which investors may use to assess whether the earnings strength can continue. Q1 2027 earnings call transcript

Management’s fiscal Q1 2027 earnings call provided additional commentary on the results and the company’s outlook, which investors may use to assess whether the earnings strength can continue. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was $285.58 million, below the approximately $292.14 million consensus estimate. The revenue miss partially offsets the earnings surprise and remains a potential concern for growth-focused investors. Fiscal Q1 earnings snapshot

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MakeMyTrip, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MakeMyTrip wasn't on the list.

While MakeMyTrip currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here