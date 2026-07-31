Amundi Has $243.40 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Amundi trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,474,049 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 383,594 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.29% of United Parcel Service worth $243,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 5.08%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.93%.

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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