Amundi Has $24.61 Million Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Amundi raised its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,358 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 123,169 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.42% of Lamb Weston worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lamb Weston by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,038 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,355 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 148.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.36.

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Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is 73.08%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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