Amundi Has $24.63 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Amundi lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,765 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.35% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,248,000 after buying an additional 169,739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company's stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 451.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,455 shares of the company's stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 34,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $194.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,081.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.65.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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