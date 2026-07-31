Amundi Has $291.09 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Amundi raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,094 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 222,969 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.28% of HCA Healthcare worth $291,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the company's stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 191,541 shares of the company's stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.9%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $396.15 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.13 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $386.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.49. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. HCA Healthcare's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.45%.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $485.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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