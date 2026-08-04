Amundi Has $34.63 Million Stake in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Amundi cut its holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,939 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 44,888 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.38% of Buenaventura Mining worth $34,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 3,096,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,884,290 shares of the mining company's stock worth $163,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,979,757 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,485 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,742,829 shares of the mining company's stock worth $48,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,520,383 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $90,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,473,909 shares of the mining company's stock worth $374,979,000 after buying an additional 1,085,443 shares in the last quarter.

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Buenaventura Mining Stock Up 0.8%

BVN stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 50.88%.The business had revenue of $528.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Buenaventura Mining from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.25.

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About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

See Also

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