Amundi Has $374.28 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Amundi cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,166,361 shares of the company's stock after selling 834,956 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.76% of Zoetis worth $374,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $286,660,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company's stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,716 shares of the company's stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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