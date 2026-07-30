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Amundi Has $378.27 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Seagate Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Amundi increased its Seagate stake by 32.2% in the first quarter, holding 965,565 shares worth approximately $378.3 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 92.87% of the company.
  • Seagate exceeded quarterly expectations with EPS of $5.71 and revenue of $3.63 billion, up 48.5% year over year. Its fiscal Q1 2027 guidance of $7.10–$7.50 EPS and $4.0–$4.2 billion in revenue points to continued demand for AI-related storage.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with 22 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $970, though the stock’s high valuation, volatility and recent insider selling remain risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Amundi raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,565 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 235,359 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.43% of Seagate Technology worth $378,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,035.00 to $1,187.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,240.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $970.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $764.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.36. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00. The company has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.61. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 680.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Seagate reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.71 versus the $5.10 consensus and revenue of $3.63 billion versus $3.50 billion. Revenue rose 48.5% year over year, while the company highlighted record profitability and $3.1 billion in fiscal-year free cash flow. Seagate fiscal fourth-quarter results
  • Positive Sentiment: Upbeat guidance raised confidence: Fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS is expected at $7.10-$7.50, well above the approximately $5.63 analyst estimate, with revenue guidance of $4.0-$4.2 billion versus consensus near $3.7 billion. The outlook supports the view that demand is not limited to a short-lived AI spending spike. Seagate AI-driven storage outlook
  • Positive Sentiment: AI storage demand and pricing power: Cloud and data-center customers are expanding storage capacity, while Seagate’s HAMR and Mozaic technologies allow higher-capacity drives without equivalent manufacturing expansion. Analysts cited strong execution, scarce supply and a potentially favorable new pricing environment. Wall Street praises Seagate execution and pricing power
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Citi, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, Wedbush, Susquehanna and Rosenblatt raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $875 to $1,400. Cantor Fitzgerald also reaffirmed an overweight rating with a $1,300 target, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the earnings report.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 24. The payout provides income support but is modest relative to the stock’s valuation and growth profile.
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain risks: The stock trades at a high earnings multiple after a major rally, and its elevated beta leaves it vulnerable if AI infrastructure spending slows. A broader memory-sector selloff and concerns that strong results are already priced in could limit further gains.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $910.48, for a total transaction of $18,807,785.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $292,136,612.80. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,776,015.10. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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