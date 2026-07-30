Amundi Has $406.34 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Amundi raised its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402,362 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.60% of Cintas worth $406,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.31.

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Cintas Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $216.53 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.16 and a 12-month high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.13%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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