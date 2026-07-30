Amundi Has $503.66 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,456 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 923,061 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.55% of Howmet Aerospace worth $503,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average is $251.02. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $295.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.53.

View Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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