Amundi Has $572.49 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,334 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.75% of Cadence Design Systems worth $572,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,511,888,000 after buying an additional 307,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,603,368 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,939,561,000 after purchasing an additional 135,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,378,707,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,922,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,534,180 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,104,714,000 after purchasing an additional 376,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $333.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 23.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,417.71. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total transaction of $69,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,149.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share , above the $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.58 billion , up 24.2% year over year and broadly in line with expectations. Cadence Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2026 Revenue Outlook Raised

Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 24.2% year over year and broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, including full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $8.05 to $8.15 , and indicated roughly 19% revenue growth. A record $8.1 billion backlog provides visibility into future results. Cadence signals 19 percent 2026 revenue growth

Management raised its 2026 outlook, including full-year adjusted EPS guidance of , and indicated roughly 19% revenue growth. A record provides visibility into future results. Positive Sentiment: Demand for Cadence’s electronic-design automation tools is broadening as customers develop AI and “agentic AI” systems, increasing usage of core design software and supporting growth across the company’s portfolio. Cadence rises after Q2 beat

Demand for Cadence’s electronic-design automation tools is broadening as customers develop AI and “agentic AI” systems, increasing usage of core design software and supporting growth across the company’s portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets to $420, including Bank of America, Rosenblatt Securities and Robert W. Baird, while maintaining positive ratings. Needham reaffirmed its buy rating. Analyst price-target changes

Several analysts raised their price targets to $420, including Bank of America, Rosenblatt Securities and Robert W. Baird, while maintaining positive ratings. Needham reaffirmed its buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its target to $349 but retained a neutral rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside than other analysts. Piper Sandler rating update

Piper Sandler raised its target to $349 but retained a neutral rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside than other analysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, CDNS trades at a high valuation—about 66 times earnings and a PEG ratio near 4—leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or a “sell-the-news” reaction after its results and rally. Its shares are also below the 50-day moving average, indicating continued near-term technical pressure.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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