Amundi Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Amundi raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE - Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,024 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 110,101 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.17% of StoneCo worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StoneCo alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in StoneCo by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 77.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on StoneCo from $20.00 to $16.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $12.60 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of StoneCo from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STNE

StoneCo Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.17 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. StoneCo had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 23.82%.The company had revenue of $141.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneCo

In other news, Director Silvio Jose Morais sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $101,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,090. This trade represents a 30.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company's stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil's retail, restaurant and services sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider StoneCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StoneCo wasn't on the list.

While StoneCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here