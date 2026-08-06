Amundi Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Amundi raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,148 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,986,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,179,543,000 after buying an additional 198,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $408,813,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $324,722,000 after buying an additional 2,275,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $222,457,000 after buying an additional 511,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore raised Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Further Reading

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