Amundi Has $67.87 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 136,577 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.26% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $67,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $396,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5,451.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,457,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $63,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $388,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $52,210,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE LYB opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

More LyondellBasell Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting LyondellBasell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: LYB reported adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. LYB Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

LYB reported adjusted earnings of , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. LYB Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat as Market Recovery Boosts Margins

Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $9.18 billion , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings LYB Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Revenue reached , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. LYB Set to Report Q2 Earnings

The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. Negative Sentiment: Although revenue growth was robust, the $9.18 billion result was slightly below one published consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. LYB also reported a negative net margin, underscoring that profitability remains sensitive to volatile chemical markets.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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