Amundi Has $69.63 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Amundi raised its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,030 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,786 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.54% of Everest Group worth $69,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $374.88 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $355.74 and its 200-day moving average is $342.10.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $14.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.99 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm's revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Everest Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $391.27.

View Our Latest Report on EG

Key Headlines Impacting Everest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: Everest reported adjusted earnings of $14.85 per share, above consensus estimates of roughly $14.52-$14.59. Results benefited from solid underwriting and lower expenses. Everest Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Expenses

Everest reported adjusted earnings of $14.85 per share, above consensus estimates of roughly $14.52-$14.59. Results benefited from solid underwriting and lower expenses. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting performance supports growth: Recent coverage highlights Everest’s ability to convert cyclical industry headwinds into double-digit growth, which could help offset pressure in premiums and investments. Everest Group Converts Cyclical Headwinds Into Double-Digit Growth

Recent coverage highlights Everest’s ability to convert cyclical industry headwinds into double-digit growth, which could help offset pressure in premiums and investments. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $373 to $396, implying potential upside from recent levels, although the firm maintained an “equal weight” rating.

from $373 to $396, implying potential upside from recent levels, although the firm maintained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains relatively low: Everest trades at approximately 7.9 times earnings, while analysts expect about $52.86 in full-year earnings per share. This may offer valuation support, but does not eliminate concerns about earnings volatility.

Everest trades at approximately 7.9 times earnings, while analysts expect about $52.86 in full-year earnings per share. This may offer valuation support, but does not eliminate concerns about earnings volatility. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and earnings weakened year over year: Quarterly revenue was $3.96 billion, below the $3.99 billion consensus estimate and down 11.8% from the prior-year period. Earnings also declined from the previous year’s result.

Quarterly revenue was $3.96 billion, below the $3.99 billion consensus estimate and down 11.8% from the prior-year period. Earnings also declined from the previous year’s result. Negative Sentiment: Shares recently decreased: The stock fell sharply in the prior session and underperformed some industry peers, suggesting investors focused on the revenue shortfall, weaker investment income and softer premium trends despite the earnings beat. Everest Group Stock Underperforms Competitors

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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